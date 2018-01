Person killed in South Holland shooting

A person was shot to death Sunday night in south suburban South Holland.

The person, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was found with a gunshot wound to the neck about 8:30 p.m. in the 15700 block of South Park Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Holland police did not immediately provide further details about the shooting Monday afternoon.