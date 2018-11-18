Person killed in Tri-State Tollway crash near Hazel Crest

A person was killed in a crash Saturday morning on the Tri-State Tollway near south suburban Hazel Crest.

The crash happened at 5:08 a.m. on Interstate 294 near Halsted Street, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene less than an hour later, the medical examiner’s office said. An autopsy conducted Sunday found the person died from multiple blunt force injuries related to the crash, and their death was ruled a homicide.

Illinois State Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information.