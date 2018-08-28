Person tried to lure boy to vehicle in Gresham: police

Police are looking for a person who tried to abduct an 11-year-old boy Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The boy was in his front yard about 8 p.m. in the 8400 block of South Vincennes when the male driver of a red vehicle tried to lure him over, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The suspect claimed the boy’s mother had sent him to get the boy and take him to the store.

The boy did not recognize the driver and ran back into the house, police said. The suspect drove away.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.