Person pistol-whipped during robbery in Montgomery

A person was pistol-whipped during a robbery Friday night in west suburban Montgomery.

Officers responded about 7:20 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery in the 1700 block of Ivy Lane, according to Montgomery police. During the robbery, two suspects pistol-whipped a person and made off with an undetermined amount of cash.

The victim, whose age and gender weren’t immediately known, refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Detective Johnson at (331) 212-9073 or the Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 9630) 892-1000.