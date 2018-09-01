Man pulled from Lake Michigan at 59th Street Harbor

Someone was pulled from Lake Michigan near the 59th Street Harbor. | Google Earth

A man was pulled from Lake Michigan Friday night at the 59th Street Harbor on the South Side.

About 8:45 p.m., drivers rescued the 30-year-old from the water near the 5900 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Curtis Hudson.

Someone had attempted to throw a lifesaver to the man, but he went under, Chicago police said.

Paramedics began CPR on the man and took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Hudson. His condition was listed as critical at the time of transport.