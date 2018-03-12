Person questioned after girl shot by 3-year-old cousin in East Garfield Park

A person of interest is being questioned by detectives in the shooting of a young girl by her 3-year-old cousin on Saturday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.

On Monday, police said they had identified a person of interest in the case, but said no one was in custody in connection with the shooting.

The 3-year-old boy found a gun inside a home about 11:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West Fulton and accidentally shot the 9-year-old girl in the right arm, according to Chicago Police.

Additional details have not been provided.

The girl’s parents took her to Stroger Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.