Person robs Chase Bank branch in Calumet Heights

A surveillance photo of the suspect who robbed a Chase Bank branch Tuesday afternoon in the Calumet Heights neighborhood. | FBI Chicago

A person robbed a Chase Bank branch Tuesday afternoon in the Calumet Heights neighborhood on the South Side.

At 3:34 p.m., the male suspect robbed the bank branch at 1910 E. 95th St., according to the FBI.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot black male with a medium build, the FBI said. He was seen wearing a black coat, black hat, dark gray pants, a dark-colored scarf and black gloves.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call FBI Chicago at (312) 421-6700. The agency is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of the subject.