Person seriously hurt in apartment fire near O’Hare

A person was seriously injured in an apartment fire Sunday night near O’Hare International Airport on the Northwest Side.

The fire was put out after being contained to a single unit in the seven-story building in the 8500 block of West Catherine, according to a tweet from Chicago Fire Media Affairs at 9:59 p.m.

One person was taken to Resurrection Medical Center in fair to serious condition, fire officials said.

No further information was immediately made available.