Person seriously injured in fiery Lake Forest crash

A person was seriously injured after their vehicle collided with a semitruck and burst into flames Friday night in north suburban Lake Forest.

Emergency crews responded about 10 p.m. to a vehicle trapped under the rear of the semitruck on southbound Route 41 at Old Elm Road, according to a statement from the Lake Forest Fire Department.

Police arrived first and attempted to put out a fire in the vehicle’s engine compartment with fire extinguishers, the department said. The driver of the vehicle, its sole occupant, was trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived and simultaneously fought the fire while administering medical attention to the trapped occupant, according to the department. They managed to put out the fire and pull out the driver.

A Lifestar medical helicopter landed in the middle of Route 41 and flew the driver to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to the department. The person was in serious condition with multiple injuries.

The driver of the semitruck was uninjured, the department said. No other injuries were reported.

The Lake Forest Police Department was investigating the crash.