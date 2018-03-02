Police: 2 killed in Austin fire

Two people were killed in a fire early Friday in the West Side Austin neighborhood, police said.

Just before 3 a.m., fire crews responded to the the blaze in the 5200 block of West Chicago, according to Chicago Police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs.

Two people were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where they were pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the fatalities.

No other injuries were reported, authorities said.

The fire was struck out by 3:50 a.m., Fire Media Affairs said.

No further information was immediately made available.