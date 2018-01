Person seriously injured in Gresham rollover crash

A person was seriously injured in a rollover crash early Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A person was seriously injured in a rollover crash early Sunday in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 4:25 a.m. in the 7700 block of South Vincennes, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

One person was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Media Affairs.