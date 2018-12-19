Person severely burned in Beecher trailer fire

Fire officials investigate a fire about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 19, 2018 in the 2900 block of West Indiana Avenue in Beecher,IL that left one person in critical condition. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A person was air-lifted with severe burns Wednesday morning after a trailer caught fire in south suburban Beecher.

Fire crews responded to a fire at a recreation travel-trailer just after midnight at 2940 W. Indiana Ave., according to a statement from the Beecher Fire Protection District.

Firefighters recovered a “severely burned victim” from the trailer, the statement said. They were air-lifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center and their condition was unknown.

The fire was put out in 15 minutes, and no other injuries were reported.