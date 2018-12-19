A person was air-lifted with severe burns Wednesday morning after a trailer caught fire in south suburban Beecher.
Fire crews responded to a fire at a recreation travel-trailer just after midnight at 2940 W. Indiana Ave., according to a statement from the Beecher Fire Protection District.
Firefighters recovered a “severely burned victim” from the trailer, the statement said. They were air-lifted to the University of Chicago Medical Center and their condition was unknown.
The fire was put out in 15 minutes, and no other injuries were reported.