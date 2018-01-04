Person shoots self during attempted robbery of Lyft driver in Park Manor

A male shot himself in the hand early Thursday while attempting to rob a Lyft driver in the Park Manor Neighborhood. | Justin Jackson/Chicago Sun-Times

A rideshare passenger shot himself while attempting to rob his driver early Thursday in the South Side Park Manor neighborhood.

At 2:02 a.m., the male was riding in a Lyft car in the 7200 block of South Saint Lawrence when he pulled out a handgun and attempted to rob the driver, according to Chicago Police. The driver, a 25-year-old man, then attempted to disarm the male when the gun went off, striking the attempted robber in his hand.

He was arrested and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition stabilized, police said. Charges were pending against him early Thursday.

The gun was not recovered, police said.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

Lyft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.