Person shot inside apartment on Near North Side

A person was wounded Friday in a shooting in an apartment on the Near North Side.

About 11:50 a.m., officers responded to a call of multiple shots fired at an apartment building in the 100 block of West Elm, according to preliminary information from Chicago police spokeswoman Sally Bown.

Officers initially believed they were responding to an active shooter situation but soon learned that a male suspect had shot a female inside his apartment, Bown said. She was struck twice in her chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious condition, according to Bown and Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody, Bown said.

A male was also taken to Northwestern after suffering cuts, Merritt said. It wasn’t immediately known whether it was the same male who opened fire.

No further information was immediately made available.