Person shot at gas station in Harvey

A person was shot at a gas station early Friday in south suburban Harvey.

About 2 a.m., the male walked out of the gas station at the intersection of 159th and Paulina streets when a car with multiple people inside pulled up, according to Sean Howard, a spokesman for the city. Someone in the back seat then rolled down a window and shot the male three times.

The male appears to have had a conversation with the people in the car about five minutes before he was shot, police said.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition stabilized, police said.