Person shot at Steak ‘n Shake drive-thru in Batavia

A person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening in the drive-thru lane of a fast food restaurant in west suburban Batavia.

Officers responded about 6:25 p.m. to a call of a shooting at the Streak ‘n Shake restaurant at 1901 McKee St. after medical staff at a local hospital reported that a male gunshot victim said he’d been shot while waiting in the drive-thru lane, according to Batavia police.

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was parked in the drive-thru when he and the other people in his vehicle started arguing with another male in a red sedan, police said. The suspect in the sedan then fired shots, striking the male.

He was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

Following the shooting, the sedan took off before crashing into an unoccupied vehicle in the restaurant’s parking lot, police said. The car, which is believed to have sustained damage to the front passenger bumper and fender, eventually drove off from the scene.

It is unclear if anyone else was riding with the suspected shooter, police said.

The Steak ‘n Shake has since reopened, police said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.