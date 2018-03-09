Person shot by Chicago Police after ‘armed encounter’ in South Shore

A person was shot by Chicago Police Friday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood on the South Side.

The person was shot after an “armed encounter with police” in the 7200 block of South Merrill, Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said at 1:48 p.m.

Paramedics were called to the scene at 12:57 a.m. and took one person to the trauma center at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. The person’s age, gender and condition were not immediately known.

Guglielmi said officers recovered a weapon and two suspects were in custody.

Further details were not immediately available.