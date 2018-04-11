Person shot by Chicago Police officer in West Town

Police investigate after an officer shot a suspect Wednesday night near Damen and Hoyne. | Mitchell Armentrout/Sun-Times

At least one person was shot by a Chicago Police officer Wednesday evening in West Town.

The shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. during an “altercation” in the 2000 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Paramedics took two people with gunshot wounds to Stroger Hospital, the Chicago Fire Department said, though it wasn’t clear whether both had been shot by police. A 23-year-old woman was in serious condition and a 19-year-old man’s condition stabilized.

An officer was taken to Rush University Medical Center, but police and fire officials said the officer wasn’t injured.

Police Involved Shooting – 2048 W. WASHINGTON. Offender shot after altercation with police. No injuries to officers. PIO responding. pic.twitter.com/WD2i07RNIO — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) April 12, 2018

The shooting was in the same block as the Suder Montessori Elementary Magnet School and about three blocks northwest of the United Center, where the Chicago Bulls were playing their final game of the season.

Jomani Tims said he was walking his dog a few blocks away, near Warren and Leavitt, when he heard five or six gunshots.

“Thought it was fireworks but then there was just all this yelling,” he said.

