A person authorities initially reported had been shot by Chicago Police officers was not actually struck by gunfire, police said.
Officers responding to a call of a person with a gun in the 9000 block of South Ellis were shot at by a suspect and returned fire, according to Chicago Police.
CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi initially reported that someone had been shot by police.
The suspect was taken to a hospital, Guglielmi said. Emergency room doctors ultimately determined the person had actually suffered a dislocated knee and was not shot.
No other injuries were reported.
No further information was immediately made available.