Police: Person injured after shootout with CPD officers in Burnside was not shot

A person authorities initially reported had been shot by Chicago Police officers was not actually struck by gunfire, police said.

Officers responding to a call of a person with a gun in the 9000 block of South Ellis were shot at by a suspect and returned fire, according to Chicago Police.

CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi initially reported that someone had been shot by police.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, Guglielmi said. Emergency room doctors ultimately determined the person had actually suffered a dislocated knee and was not shot.

No other injuries were reported.

No further information was immediately made available.