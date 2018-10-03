Person shot by suburban police officer in Far South Side, condition unknown

A person was shot by a southwest suburban police officer after rear-ending two police squad cars Wednesday morning in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 3 a.m, an Alsip police officer fired shots at a male during what was described as an altercation at the intersection of 115th Street and Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police.

The male, who was shot by an officer responding to him slamming his vehicle into the squad cars, was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition, police said. At least two other officers were taken to hospitals “for precautionary reasons.”

It was not immediately clear what department the squad cars in the wreck belonged to — or whether the male shot back or had fired first.

The car crash by the male was characterized by CPD as an “aggravated assault.”

Though the shooting unfolded on the Chicago side of the Alsip and Mount Greenwood neighborhood border, no CPD officer discharged a weapon or was injured, Chicago police said.

But the gun shots drew out spectators from the block as well as officers from Illinois State Police, Chicago police, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and neighboring suburban police departments.

One witness said after walking outside to a sudden flurry of cops descending on the intersection, he saw a male being taken into custody.

“All we heard was, ‘pop, pop, pop,'” he said. “Next thing you know, the cop was on the stretcher on the ambulance, and (the shooter) was taking off.”

Alsip officers seen were questioning two females about the male suspect, who was believed to have driven away in a silver Dodge Challenger toward the Evergreen Park suburb.

Area South detectives and other law enforcement agencies were investigating.

ISP, the Cook County sheriff’s office and Alsip police did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Justin Jackson contributed reporting.