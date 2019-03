Person shot, critically wounded in Gresham

A person is in critical condition after a shooting Friday afternoon in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

Officers called for reports of shots fired about 2:50 p.m. found the male lying face-down with a gunshot wound to his back in the 8400 block of South Sangamon Street, according to Chicago police. His age was not immediately known.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his back, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.