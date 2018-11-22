Person shot during armed robbery in NW Side’s Arcadia Terrace

A person was shot while attempting to rob someone at gunpoint Thursday morning in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

At 2:23 a.m., the robber approached a male in the 5800 block of North Talman, police said. The two began struggling after the robber flashed a handgun.

The robber was shot and taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, police said. The person’s identity and condition were not immediately known.

A weapon was discovered on the scene, police said. Area North detectives were investigating.