Person shot during domestic argument in Algonquin

One person was shot during a domestic argument late Thursday in northwest suburban Algonquin.

McHenry County sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of Longview Drive in unincorporated Algonquin, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

They arrived to learn that “an altercation had occurred between two acquaintances,” during which one of them shot the other, the sheriff’s office said. The victim was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington before being transferred to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in serious condition.

The sheriff’s office did not provide ages or genders for the victim or the suspect.

The shooter ran away on foot, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies and multiple K-9 units conducted a “thorough search” but did not locate the suspect.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident and said there is “no danger to the public.” The suspect is no longer believed to be in the area.