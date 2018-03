Person shot in armed robbery at Dolton gas station

Dolton police and Illinois State police investigate the scene of a shooting outside a Dolton gas station. | Justin Jackson

A person was shot Monday afternoon in an armed robbery outside a south suburban Dolton gas station.

The male, whose exact age wasn’t known, was shot about 3:15 p.m. outside the Citgo at 44 E. Sibley, according to Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins Jr.

The shooter fired from a white Dodge Charger, Collins said. He didn’t immediately provide more details about the shooting or the condition of the person who was shot.