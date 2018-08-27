Person shot in Back of the Yards

A person was wounded in a shooting Monday evening in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The male suffered gunshot wounds to his arm and chest about 6:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of South Ashland, according to Chicago police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.

A 27-year-old man was shot about the same time in the 4700 block of South Ashland, police said.