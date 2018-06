Person shot in Back of the Yards

The 4400 block of South Hermitage in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. | Google

A person was shot Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on the South Side.

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was shot in the back at 8:13 p.m. in the 4400 block of South Hermitage, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to a hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.