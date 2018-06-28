Man shot, critically wounded in Chatham

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 27-year-old man was walking on the sidewalk about 12:50 p.m. in the 400 block of East 80th Street when he walked past two people, according to Chicago Police. A short time later, one of them then started shooting in his direction.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

Area South detectives were questioning a person of interest in connection with the shooting, police said.