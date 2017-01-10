Person shot in chest walks into Stroger Hospital

A person with a gunshot wound walked into Stroger Hospital Sunday morning on the Near West Side.

The victim arrived at the hospital at 1969 W. Ogden Ave. with a gunshot wound to the chest at 5:56 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded to Stroger and spoke to the victim, a male, who was uncooperative and claimed the shooting happened on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Pershing, police said.

Chicago Police notified Illinois State Police, who responded to the scene and determined the shooting actually happened at 43rd and Wabash, police said.

A crime scene could not be located and no shots fired were reported in the area, police said.

The victim’s exact age and condition was unknown Sunday morning.