Man shot in Chatham

A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the South Side Chatham neighborhood.

About 2:15 p.m., the 28-year-old man was walking down the street in the 8000 block of South Stewart when someone walked up, pulled out a weapon and fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right arm and taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

A police source said the victim is the documented gang member.

It was the first reported shooting in the city on Wednesday.

The last shooting happened about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the McKinley Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side. A 17-year-old boy was shot in the left hand and took himself to Mercy Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.