Person shot in head, critically wounded in Gresham

A person was shot in the head and critically wounded Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The male, whose age was unknown, was shot at 7:44 p.m. in the 1700 block of West 85th Street, according to Chicago police.

He was taken by ambulance to Christ Medical Center where he was in critical condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known because he was unconscious and there were no witnesses, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.