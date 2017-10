Person shot in Humboldt Park

A person was shot Saturday morning in the West Side Humboldt Park neighborhood.

At 4:28 a.m., the male, whose exact age wasn’t known, was walking in the 2800 block of West Division when he was caught in the crossfire between two vehicles, according to Chicago Police.

He showed up at Norwegian American Hospital with a gunshot wound to his forearm, police said. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.