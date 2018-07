Person shot in Lawndale

Police investigate a shooting about 12:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in the 1500 block of South Tripp Ave in Chicago. | Justin Jackson/ Sun-Times

A person was shot Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood on the South Side.

The person, whose age and gender were not yet known, was shot about 11:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of South Tripp Avenue, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

They showed up to Mount Sinai hospital where they were in serious condition, police said.

No further information was immediately available.