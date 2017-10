Person shot in leg in West Humboldt Park

A person was wounded Friday afternoon in a West Humboldt Park shooting on the West Side.

The male victim, whose age was unknown, was shot in the leg about 3:35 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Grand, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to West Suburban Hospital in Oak Park, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.