Woman shot in Logan Square drive-by attack

A woman was grazed by a bullet in a shooting Saturday morning in the Northwest Side’s Logan Square neighborhood.

At 3:20 a.m., the 34-year-old was sitting in the backseat of a vehicle going south in the 2500 block of North Drake Avenue, police said. A green sports-utility vehicle passed by and someone inside fired shots.

The female was grazed in the neck by the gunfire and brought to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, police said. Her condition was stabilized there.