Person shot in Roseland

A man was shot Wednesday in the 11400 block of South Forest. | Google Earth

A person was wounded Wednesday evening in a Far South Side Roseland neighborhood shooting.

The male, whose exact age wasn’t known, was shot in the leg at 5:36 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Forest, Chicago Police said.

His condition stabilized at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

More details weren’t provided.