Person shot in West Garfield Park
A person was found shot in the back Tuesday morning in the West Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of South Kilpatrick Street about 10:54am, Chicago police said. The male victim, whose age was not immediately known, was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
Further details were not immediately available as Area North Detectives investigate.