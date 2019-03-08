Person shot, killed in Irving Park: police

A person was shot and killed in the North Side neighborhood of Irving Park Friday afternoon, police said.

The male, whose age is unknown, was shot in the head shortly after 3 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Cullom Avenue, Chicago police said. He was then taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not release details about the death.

Area North Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. No one is in custody.