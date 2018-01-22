Boy shot, man beaten at McDonald’s in Plainfield

A man was beaten and a boy who witnessed the beating was shot Saturday night following an attack at a McDonald’s in southwest suburban Plainfield.

Officers were called about 7:10 p.m. to Edward Hospital in Plainfield after a 17-year-old boy was shot following an incident at a McDonald’s restaurant at 13546 S. Route 30, according to Plainfield police.

While at the hospital, officers learned that an 18-year-old man was being treated for injuries he suffered when he was battered during the same incident, police said.

The man told police that he met up with two people about 6:30 p.m. at the McDonald’s “to perform some type of sale” and was struck multiple times in the head and face by one of the individuals he met, police said. The two individuals drove away in a vehicle, described as a gray Toyota Rav4.

The boy who witnessed the beating followed the suspects in his vehicle to the 15500 block of Van Dyke Road, police said. When the suspects pulled up next to the boy, one of the suspects fired a shot, striking him in the side.

The Toyota then drove off north on Van Dyke Road, police said.

Family members drove both victims to Edward Hospital, where they were treated for injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

A second witness gave investigators the license plate of the suspects’ vehicle, police said. The vehicle was found about an hour later and two juveniles were taken into custody.

Charges were pending as police investigate.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Chris Allen (815) 267-7215, or Detective Sgt. Kevin McQuaid (815) 267-7209.