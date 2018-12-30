Person shot multiple times in Chatham

A person was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

The male, whose age was unknown, was shot multiple times about 3:10 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Vernon Avenue, according to Chicago police .

He was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was in serious condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known and police could not locate any witnesses, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.