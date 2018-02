Chicago Police officer shot near Thompson Center

A Chicago Police officer was shot Tuesday afternoon near the Thompson Center downtown.

The officer was shot by an “assailant” while assisting a tactical team in the 100 block of West Randolph, according to Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

The officer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Guglielmi said.

Further details were not immediately available.

UPDATE – CPD officer assisting a tactical team and was shot by assailant. Transported to Northwest Hospital. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/66XM1jrhDg — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 13, 2018