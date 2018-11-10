2 shot on CTA Red Line near Cermak-Chinatown stop

Two people shot were inside a CTA Red Line train just after midnight Saturday near the Chinatown neighborhood’s Cermak station.

About 12:30 a.m., they were inside the CTA train as it pulled into the stop at West Cermak Road and South Wentworth Avenue when someone fired bullets at them, according to Chicago police and the Chicago Fire Department.

One person was taken to Stroger Hospital, CFD said, while the other was brought to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Both were in serious-to-critical condition.

Red Line service was suspended between the Roosevelt and 35th Street stations about 1 a.m. due to the crime scene, according to a CTA alert. Shuttle buses were provided as alternatives.