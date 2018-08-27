2 shot on Dan Ryan Expy.

Two men were shot early Monday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 1 a.m. in the outbound lanes of the expressway at Garfield Boulevard, according to Illinois State police.

Two men were transported with gunshot wounds to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. Their conditions were not released.

All outbound express lanes were closed for a police investigation, police said.

Details about the shooting were not immediately available.