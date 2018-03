Person shot on I-80 ramp in Joliet

A person was shot Sunday afternoon on I-80 in southwest suburban Joliet.

A male, whose age was unknown, was shot at 4 p.m. while traveling on the ramp from Richards Street on to westbound I-80, according to Illinois State Police District 5.

He was shot three times and taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening, police said.

The shooting was being investigated by state police.

No further information was immediately available.