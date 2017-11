Person shot on Tri-State Tollway in Alsip

A person was wounded in a shooting early Sunday on the Tri-State Tollway in south suburban Alsip.

The male was shot at 2:32 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Interstate 294 near 147th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

No one was in custody as state police investigated the shooting.