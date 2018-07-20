Person shot several times, critically wounded in Bronzeville

Chicago police officers look at a vehicle parked at the scene where a person was shot Friday morning in the 4200 block of South Cottage Grove in Chicago. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A person was critically wounded in a shooting Friday morning in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responded about 4:50 a.m. for a call of a person shot in the 700 block of East 42nd Street and found an unresponsive male inside a vehicle, Chicago Police said. His age and identity haven’t been verified.

Witnesses told officers that the person had been arguing with another male who took out a gun and shot him, police said.

The victim was shot twice in his head and once in his arm, according to police. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.