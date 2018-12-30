Person shot, stabbed in head in Lawndale

A person was critically wounded in a shooting and stabbing Sunday evening in the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The male, whose age was not known, was stabbed in the back of his head, shot twice and grazed by two bullets about 7:20 p.m. in the 2100 block of South Keeler Avenue, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was in critical condition, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the incident weren’t immediately known.

Area Central detectives were investigating.