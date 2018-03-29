Person shot to death by federal agent during armed confrontation in Zion: police

A person was shot to death by a federal agent after allegedly pointing a gun at the agent Thursday morning in north suburban Zion.

The agent was sitting in a vehicle at 6:09 a.m. in the 3000 block of Ezekiel Avenue when a male armed with a handgun and several other people approached the vehicle, according to a statement from Zion police.

The agent shot him through the vehicle’s window after the suspect, who was wearing a bandana over part of his face, “displayed the handgun to the agent,” police said. The rest of the group then ran away.

Paramedics arrived and determined that the suspect was dead at the scene, and investigators found a handgun nearby police said. The agent was taken to a hospital.

Police declined to specify which agency the federal agent worked for or whether the agent was on duty at the time of the incident.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting, police said. No Zion officers were present at the time of the shooting.

State police did not immediately respond to a request for further details Thursday afternoon.