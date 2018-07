Person shot to death in Cottage Grove Heights

A person was fatally wounded in a shooting Tuesday in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood on the Far South Side.

About 5:30 p.m., the male was shot in his face, side and leg in the 9800 block of South Woodlawn, according to Chicago Police. The circumstances of the shooting weren’t immediately known.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.