Person shot to death in Gary

A person was shot to death early Wednesday in northwest Indiana.

The unidentified male was shot in the 700 block of Delaware Street in Gary, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:12 a.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Additional details on the shooting from the Gary Police Department were not immediately available Wednesday morning.