Person shows up at Gary hospital after being shot

A person showed up at a Gary, Indiana hospital Saturday night after being shot, and police are looking for more information.

Officers responded to a report of a person shot about 12:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Johnson Street, according to Gary police.

Officers searched the area, but no one was found, police said. While investigating, a person walked into Methodist Hospitals in Gary with a gunshot wound to their arm.

Police did not provide additional information about the person shot Saturday night.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and asked anyone with information was asked to call detectives at (219) 881-1210 or call anonymously at 1(866)-CRIME-GP.